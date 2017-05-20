Homeschool Science Fair At Oceanside Public Library May 23

Homeschooling students in grades K-12 are invited to enter Oceanside Public Library’s Homeschool Science Fair, to be held on May 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Room, 330 North Coast Highway. Students are asked to use the scientific method to make a hypothesis, research their topic, and create an experiment at home prior to sharing their results with others at the May 23 Science Fair. The Library has many science fair books and resources to help students in this endeavor!

The Oceanside Public Library hosts a Homeschool Meet-up at the Civic Center Library on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:00 p.m. Come to the library to meet other families and learn how the library can support your curriculum while enjoying educational group activities, sharing ideas and learning about resources. This event is free, hosted by Library staff and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.