Homelessness Strategic Plan

Vista. CA — At the 2018-2020 goal-setting workshop, the City Council identified a need to develop a strategic plan to address homelessness and in June 2018, the City procured the services of H.G. Consulting Group to assist in the development of a Plan. The Consultant and staff have been conducting various interviews with providers, researching best practices, and connecting with the community to determine the best path forward. Over the next few months the Consultants and staff will be presenting recommendations to the City Council and we welcome you to join the conversation. The subject matter is vast and in order to have a thorough discussion, staff is dividing the Strategic Plan recommendations into three sections. We hope you can attend one or all three of the meetings. Information regarding the meetings is listed below

September 24 City Council Meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Discussion Item – Prevent Homelessness

October 22 City Council Meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Discussion Item – Improve Quality of Life, Enhance Community Outreach and Education, and Legislative Advocacy

November 12 City Council Meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Discussion Item – Reduce Homelessness