Home Start to Hold 47th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala

San Diego – Home Start, Inc., a non-profit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, will hold its 47th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa. Held each April in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Home Start’s Blue Ribbon Gala raises funds for the organization’s programs that provide critical assistance to children and families throughout San Diego County.

The gala’s space theme, “Mission Blue: The Great Beyond,” will feature a three-course meal, silent and live auction, photo booth, and live entertainment. The 2019 Honorary Committee is co-chaired by Fiona Mackin-Jha and Gigi Cramer. The 2019 Planning Committee is once again being chaired by Dangilo Bonilla. Dress code is cocktail attire or space-themed attire.H

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Individual tickets are priced at $250, and VIP tickets cost $350. Sponsorships for a table of 10 are available starting at $2,500.

Please RSVP for this event by Friday March, 29th. For more information, please visit:www.blueribbongala.com or contact Mark Lagace, mlagace@home-start.org / (619) 692-0727 ext. 144.

Home Start’s mission is to assure the safety and resiliency of children by strengthening families and their communities.