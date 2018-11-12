Home Start Raised More Than $26,000 At 11th Annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival

San Diego, CA— Home Start, Inc., a non-profit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, held its 11th Annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival on Saturday, October 20, 2018 and raised more than $26,000.

The festival, held each October in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, raised much-needed funds for the organization’s programs that provide critical assistance to vulnerable children and families throughout San Diego County.

Nearly 300 prominent members of the San Diego community, who care about strengthening families and protecting children from child abuse, enjoyed an array of boutique wines, hand-crafted beers and liquors, and gourmet hors d’oeuvres at Burnham House, a historic venue next to Balboa Park. Guests also enjoyed live entertainment, enticing silent auction opportunities, a wine pull, and more. The highlight of the event was a poignant personal journey of a program client named Precious, who shared how Home Start has created a whole new future for she and her son, a future she never thought possible.

“Home Start is grateful for the amazing support of this year’s Hallo-Wine Fall Festival,” said Laura Tancredi-Baese, CEO of Home Start. “We know that children exposed to domestic violence at an early age are three times more likely to repeat that cycle of abuse as adults in their own homes. That is why our focus at Home Start is on healing children from the trauma of exposure to domestic violence and providing families in need with the resources and support to thrive. Funds raised from this year’s Hallo-Wine make these life-changing services possible and are breaking the cycle of trauma and abuse.”

Home Start’s mission is to assure the safety and resiliency of children by strengthening families and their communities.