Home Start, Inc., Elects Cameron Clarke

San Diego – Home Start, Inc., a nonprofit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, elected North County resident, Cameron Clarke, as its new Board of Directors President, beginning July 2019.

Cameron Clarke

“Cameron has an inspiring passion and dedication for giving back to Home Start and the San Diego community, and will continue to help drive Home Start’s mission as the new board president,” said Laura Tancredi-Baese, CEO of Home Start Inc.

Cameron has volunteered with Home Start for four years and previously served as vice president of the board. He has been an essential Home Start team member, chairing the Marketing and Audit Committees and serving as a member of the Philanthropy Committee. Cameron has organized Home Start’s annual toy drive at U.S. Bank branches and volunteers at the organization’s holiday gift giving events.

“I am very excited to work alongside Laura Tancredi-Baese to support the wonderful work she does in realizing the goals of the organization,” said Cameron. “I know this amazing opportunity will also help me grow as a member of our community, so I can continue to give back to all who need our help in San Diego.”

Home Start’s mission is to assure the safety and resiliency of children by strengthening families and their communities. To learn more, please visit https://home-start.org.

About Home Start…Founded in 1972, Home Start, Inc. is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit agency that provides services tailored to prevent child abuse and neglect and to strengthen families. Their mission is to assure the safety and resiliency of children by strengthening families and their communities. Last year, Home Start served more than 18,000 San Diegans in need of services.