Home of Guiding Hands Names Isaac Blumberg Chairman of the Board of Directors

San Diego, CA – Home of Guiding Hands (HGH), serving more than 2,500 infants, adolescents and adults with developmental disabilities, has named Isaac Blumberg as its Chairman of the Board of Directors. Blumberg was named Board Member of the Year in 2015 and again in 2017 for providing advice, counsel and support using his legal skills. He also serves on the HGH’s Capital Campaign Committee, which raised more than $1,180,000 during the past year.

“Isaac is an exceptional member of the Home of Guiding Hands Board of Directors and is always available and willing to face a challenge and advocate for what is right for our most vulnerable citizens,” said Mark Klaus, President and CEO of Home of Guiding Hands.

As a criminal defense attorney, Blumberg represents the accused, protecting their liberties and ensuring that they receive due process. During the past 12 years, he has handled thousands of cases, providing aggressive representation for San Diego residents.

With a Juris Doctorate degree from Emory University School of Law, a consistently top 25 ranked law school, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Miami, Blumberg possesses the broad legal knowledge that has assisted his clients in a wide variety of cases.

Law firms across California retain the services of Blumberg for his local expertise. Blumberg serves “Of Counsel” to the renowned Kavinoky Law Firm and is the lead attorney on all San Diego County matters on behalf of the firm since 2008.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to assume the position of Board Chair for Home of Guiding Hands,” said Blumberg. “Since its inception in 1961, HGH has provided benchmark programming and housing for men, women and children with developmental disabilities. As the organization celebrates its mission and the people it serves, it has also become engaged in the issue of how the remarkable individuals who become caretakers for the developmentally disabled are classified under California State Law.”

HGH has evolved from a 14-acre campus in Lakeside, to 31 four-to-six-person homes and numerous community-based services throughout San Diego County and Imperial Valley. It has become one of the largest providers of supports and services in San Diego and Imperial Counties, serving more than 2,500 infants, adolescents and adults with developmental disabilities.