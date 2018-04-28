Home of Guiding Hands Dedicated New Resource Center

Loading...
Ceremony honored Bill and Norma Verbeck, who donated $1 million toward the project

San Diego, CA – Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) dedicated its new Resource Center on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in El Cajon. The event honored Bill and Norma Verbeck, who donated $1 million toward the project. HGH serves individuals with intellectual disabilities such as Down syndrome, autism and cerebral palsy.

The Resource Center is the latest addition to the HGH care continuum. The 25,000 square foot facility, which cost approximately $4 million, enables the organization to better meet the needs of clients and families through direct on-site services. HGH staff will provide free counseling, art therapy, music therapy, yoga, Zumba, cooking classes, gardening classes, sensory exploration, parent play groups and a computer station equipped with adaptive hardware for their clients.

Since its inception in 1961, HGH has provided benchmark programming and housing for men, women and children with developmental disabilities. HGH has evolved from a 14-acre campus in Lakeside, to 31 four-to-six-person homes and numerous community-based services throughout San Diego County and Imperial Valley. It has become one of the largest providers of support and services in San Diego and Imperial Counties, serving more than 2,500 infants, adolescents and adults with developmental disabilities.

About Home of Guiding Hands  Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) was created as a result of a small, but dedicated and ambitious group of leaders in East County. Since its inception in 1961, HGH has provided benchmark programming and housing for men, women, and children with developmental disabilities. In addition to its Resource Center in El Cajon, the non-profit organization operates a14-acre campus in Lakeside, 31 four to six-person homes and community-based services throughout San Diego County and Imperial Valley. It is one of the largest providers of supports and services in San Diego County, serving more than 2,500 infants, adolescents, and adults with developmental disabilities. For additional information, please visit www.guidinghands.org.

