Home of Guiding Hands Hosts an Open House

Celebrate 50 Years of Providing Support to Developmentally Disabled

El CAJON – On August 27, California State Senator Joel Anderson will be attending the Home of Guiding Hands’ 50th anniversary celebration to present a Senate resolution honoring the organization’s milestone.

Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. , Home of Guiding Hands – 1908 Friendship Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Home of Guiding Hands is a nonprofit organization headquartered in East County of San Diego that serves adults and children with developmental disabilities. It first began providing services in 1967 at what was a state of the art campus facility in Lakeside and now serves over 2,500 individuals with developmental disabilities a year. Among the programs the organization provides are: residential services, early childhood development, life planning project, counseling and family support.

Mark R. Klaus, President and CEO of the organization shared, “Being able to celebrate 50 years means the world to me and my staff. We are grateful for the tremendous support the local leaders and community members have given to the people with developmental disabilities. We are especially grateful to Senator Anderson for his support and commitment to improving the lives of all his constituents!”

Anderson said, “Mark and his team at Home of Guiding Hands work tirelessly to empower their clients to live their fullest lives. I am honored to be part of their big celebration this weekend and reflect on the impact they have made over 50 years in East County and beyond.”