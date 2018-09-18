Home Front at North Coast Rep by Warren Leight

Directed by Andrew Barnicle; Featuring: Amir Abdullah, Benjamin Cole, Jason Maddy & Teagin Rose on September 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm.

From the playwright who wrote Tony Award winning Side Man (on Broadway), Home Front tells the story of an interracial love affair between an African-American solider and a white woman that begins the night World War II ends.

Tony award winning playwright Warren Leight will be here for the reading of HOME FRONT and will do a talkback after the reading.

Performance Time: 7:30pm

FREE READING

About Warren Leight

Warren’s play Side Man won the 1999 Tony Award for Best Play, and was a 1999 Pulitzer Prize Finalist. Other plays include No Foreigners Beyond This Point (Drama Desk nomination), Home Front, Fame Takes a Holiday, Glimmer, Glimmer and Shine (ATCA nomination), and The Loop. He wrote the book to the musical Mayor (Drama Desk nomination) and co-wrote the book to Leap of Faith (Drama Desk nomination). Two collections of one-acts, Dark, No Sugar, and Stray Cats, have been published by DPS. Warren has written many plays for The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway.

Warren was showrunner and Executive Producer of the NBC drama, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” from 2011 – 2016 (Imagen, NAACP and PRISM Awards). Previously, he was showrunner and Executive Producer of HBO’s Peabody Award-winning “In Treatment”, the FX drama “Lights Out”, and the Edgar-winning “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.”Warren is a former President of The Writer’s Guild of America, East, and is a current member of the Dramatists Guild council.

He is a graduate of Stanford University. Warren lives with his wife and daughters in New York City.