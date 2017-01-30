Loading...
Home Burglary Suspect with Video – San Marcos

January 30, 2017

January 30, 2017 … San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a home burglary.

On January 23, 2017 at about 10:00 a.m., a man burglarized a home in the 3500 block of Grand Avenue in San Marcos. He forced his way into the house through a locked, side bedroom window after breaking the glass. The suspect ransacked the home and stole jewelry.

On January 11, 2017, the same suspect is believed to have burglarized a home in the 2000 block of Oak Hills Drive in Escondido.
Description of Suspect: The suspect is described as a Black man in his early to mid-20’s wearing black shoes, dark jeans and black jacket. The jacket had a gray hood and the sleeves had gray and white stripes. The suspect was wearing gloves and carrying a black handbag.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To download surveillance video for broadcast  visit: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/lCj9x.**

f you recognize the suspect or have information about this crime, call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)580- 8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

 

