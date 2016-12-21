Holiday Watch In Vista

On 12/20/16, The Vista Gang Enforcement Team (GET) participated in a Holiday Watch Operation in the City of Vista. At about 1730 hours, deputies located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Postal Way, in the city of Vista. Gang Enforcement Deputies along with detectives from the Vista Street Narcotics and Gang Detail (S.N.G.D.) watched the vehicle and observed a male subject enter the stolen vehicle. The male subject drove the vehicle towards Postal Way and into a Dairy Queen parking lot located at 1031 S. Santa Fe Avenue. GET Deputies conducted a high risk vehicle stop and arrested the male for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, a felony warrant for auto theft, and for obstructing a peace officer.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.