Holiday Village and Tree Lighting Ceremony Planned in San Marcos

San Marcos Civic Center – Saturday, December 2 – 9 am to 7 pmSanta’s Village will feature Breakfast with Santa, arts and crafts vendors, free children’s crafts, the annual tree lighting, visits with Santa, food and entertainment.

The City of San Marcos presents its Annual Santa’s Village at the San Marcos Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Drive on Saturday, December 2 from 9 am to 7 pm. The event will feature Breakfast with Santa from from 9 to 11:30 am, an indoor holiday boutique and free activities for children including cookie decorating, sand art, carnival games and more!

Entertainment including bands and choral groups will be featured. Santa will be available for visits and photos. Have your photo taken with Santa during these times: 9 to 11:30 am, 1 to 3 pm, 3:30 to 5 pm and 6 to 7 pm.

The spectacular lighting of the San Marcos holiday tree will take place at 5:30 pm. Santa Claus will have the honor of climbing to the top of the tree and turning on thousands of twinkling lights. Entertainment for the tree lighting ceremony will begin at 3 pm.

There is no charge for admission or parking. Breakfast tickets ($5 for adults and $4 for children) may be purchased at the door. For more information, please call (760) 744-9000