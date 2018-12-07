Holiday Toy Drive For City’s Adopted Marine Unit

Drop off unwrapped toys at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, 1st floor lobby by the receptionist desk

The City is sponsoring a holiday Toy Drive for its adopted Marine Unit: Helicopter Marine Light Attack 369 and their family members. The 400 men and women with over 150 children need your support and deeply appreciate it. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the Civic Center through December 21. Thanks for your support of HMLA 369 this holiday season!

Throughout the year, non-perishable items can also be donated to help support the Marines’ family members while the troops are overseas. Cases of water, Vista business gift cards, toys, school supplies, or diapers (all sizes) are greatly appreciated items. Items such as beef jerky, energy drinks, coffee k-cups, towels, and toiletry items can also be donated for the troops to use.

For more information, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 760.643.5206 or by e-mail.

