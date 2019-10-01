Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Holiday Store Opens Oct 1!

Holiday Store Opens Oct 1!

By   /  September 30, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    
Image
Image
Image

“It’s A World’s Fare Christmas” opens October 1st! We are so excited to announce North County’s Premier Holiday Store is back! Come see our amazing selection of Fall, Thanksgiving, and all new Amazing Christmas decor. 
1243 E. Vista Way in the Albertson’s center in Vista – directly across the parking lot from the World’s Fare Gifts & Home Decor.

World’s Fare Gifts & Home Decor 1223 E Vista Way Vista, CA 92084

(760) 726-4125 http://www.worldsfaregifts.com

Store Hours

Mon – Fri: 10 am – 6 pm
Sat: 10 am – 5 pm
Sun: 11 am – 3 pm

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 48 mins ago on September 30, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 30, 2019 @ 8:01 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Flapjack Fundraiser for Operation Hope- North County

Read More →