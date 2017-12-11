Holiday Spirit Created by Vista Community Clinic Fund Raiser

Pat Murphy…The Holiday season is upon us. It’s the time of the year when Vista enjoys gorgeous sunsets, the Christmas Parade, the downtown tree lighting, a Christmas Tea and many other Holiday themed events. However, the Vista Community Clinic holds one of the best events every year. The Holiday Homes Tour has been a tradition in Vista for 31 years. It isn’t as large an affair as the Christmas Parade that the Chamber puts on, but the impact on those who participate lasts for weeks, months and even years. Volunteer, Laurie Rouse, told us, “I love this event because it always puts me in the spirit for Christmas”. It not only put Laurie in the spirit for Christmas but it affected us as well and everyone we talked with on the 2017 Holiday Home Tour.

The concept of the event is simple. Each year prominent, kind and very generous homeowners in Vista turn their homes over to Betsy Heightman (760-631-5000, x1139 or betsy@vcc.clinic ) for holiday decorating. Interior Designers work with the homeowners to adorn their luxury homes with fabulous Holiday décor. Each home is assigned a coordinator and volunteer docents are recruited by the coordinators. Tickets are sold to the public for a tour of these “Holiday Homes” on a Sunday weeks before the 25th of December.

The 31st Annual Holiday Homes Tour was held this past Sunday, December 3, 2017. The tour showcased four beautiful private residences that were decorated for the holidays by a very hard working and talented team of Interior Designers. The tour also included the historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe located on Alta Vista Drive across from the Civic Center. The Adobe was decorated in a holiday style reminiscent of a mid-19th century American Christmas.

To lower the impact on the neighborhoods, shuttle buses provided by La Costa Limousine pick up the throngs of attendees at places offering large and easy access parking. The drivers for this company are always extremely friendly and cheerful. Three drivers on one of the two routes were Duane, Eddie and Emmerson. Their good humor had everyone smiling. This year the pick-up points were at Foothill Oak Elementary and Together We Grow. The Holiday Gift Bazaar and the “Food Dood” gourmet catering truck were also located in the parking lot of Together We Grow.

The 2017 Holiday Gift Bazaar, featured the work of local artisans, that included; Handknits by Rita, Rancho Garcia Garden Art (Jeanne Garcia), Origami Owl, This N That Jewelry/gourds, Laura Photo, Apron Bling, Designs by Wilson, Jewelry Holder, Holiday Bling and More, AB Custom Designs, D. Period, Sharon Crochets a lot, Christina Houson, Typewriter Transformations, Paparazzi, Julia Frefeld, Imperialli, and Jane Mitchell Jewelry.

At each home we received warm friendly greetings and then offered blue booties that we put on over our shoes. Only a few stairwells were encountered with the majority of the tour being on flat surfaces. Docents were helpful and informative. It was an indication that they had all received some prior training and instructions.

Designer, Jessie Hudson (rjhudson67@yahoo.com) had her work cut out for her at Arlette and Dave Cranford’s massive home. The residence spans a total of 7,266 sq. ft., that includes 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, an attached guest home, a home theater, a home office, and a backyard that would rival the best resort around. It’s truly a Vista oasis. The backyard area features a 57,000 sq. ft. salt water 10 foot deep pool with a roaring water slide. The spa just above it is so large that it had to be permitted as a second pool! The entertainment possibilities with this outdoor space are endless and can accommodate more than 200 people. The amenities include outdoor fans, couches, custom made sun beds, a kitchen area and a full length dining table. Situated on the patio walkway adjacent to the pool, we found a raffle of spectacular gift baskets that featured wine, gourmet food, hotel packages, jewelry, a Solitube and tickets to San Diego attractions.

Designers, Beppie Mostert & Elizabeth Gane (assistant) from Living Design Interiors (beppiem@livingdesigninteriors.com) must have enjoyed working with beach lovers, Jen and Charles Basso. The Basso’s beautifully landscaped abode features touches of both traditional and coastal living throughout. The home quickly welcomes its’ guests outside to an expansive outdoor living area. The private courtyard has a large fire pit and ample space for seating. The backyard boasts a beautiful pool and patio area with a large outdoor kitchen complete with an expansive covered bar, refrigerator, BBQ, and pizza oven. Inside the home we saw a neutral and blue color palette that creates contemporary living spaces that are both functional and comfortable.

Designer, Keely Brewer (brewerkeely@yahoo.com) decorated the Christmas trees and provided the floral decorations. Mike and Marilyn Whitman who went above and beyond with this home that was custom built in 2016 by Mike Whitman. Every detail of the dwelling, including the architectural design, was created completely by Marilyn Whitman herself. It is very unique home and has a warm, inviting feel to it from the moment you step in. The brick in the fireplace was reclaimed from Chicago and the mantel is an antique from Michigan. Two of the guestrooms contain bunk beds handcrafted by grandpa for the grandchildren.

Designer, Janet Frerichs of Janet Frerichs Designs (janet@janetfrerichs.design) must have found the Holiday decorating of this home belonging to Jim and Charlotte Wheeler, to be quite a challenge. The custom home is based on a dream of a Villa in Naples, Italy. The owners were able to find the comparable climate, views, and scenery right here in Vista! No expense was spared in the building of this 5,200 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 5 bathroom home. From the Italian architecture, to the materials and even the builder, Geio Impalo who was flown in from Italy, this structure reflects the detailed vision of Charlotte Wheeler. Throughout this household we found beautiful stained glass windows, marble floors, and solid oak. The pillars that can be seen from the outside are also found inside, as they act as support for the upper level of the cathedral like home. Large skylights provide exquisite reflective lighting that displays the feature without causing sun damage. The panoramic views of the hills and ocean can be seen from the windows that face the Pacific Ocean and the imaginary view of the Isle of Capri. We were fortunate enough to meet the owner and true gentleman, Mr. Jim Wheeler. Every word he spoke about the residence reflected his passion for the design of this outstanding home.

The volunteers, headed up by Home Coordinators, Diahann Johnson, Linda Gabney, Sherri Pflibsen, Debbie Murray, and Jane Morse, were outstanding. They didn’t act like they were guarding the residences. They were all cheerful hosts, hostesses, docents, and greeters. We received warm welcomes everywhere we went. Some of the volunteers were from the military, like the Marines from HMH361 MCAS Miramar, Sgt Castille, and Lance Corporals, Batista, Rameriz, Hakin, and Zang. We also met Sgt. Kasar from Camp Pendleton. Other volunteers (to name a few) that we met on the tour included; Allison at the shuttle stop, 20 nursing students from National University, Donna Hamilton, Idalia Barragan, Chip from Solitube, Andrea Stamm, Mary Trotta, Marilyn Rudoff, Nancy Jones, Mrs. California Plus America – Natasha Howell, Barbara Meech, and Sharon Folner, Another large group of volunteers were from The North County African American Women’s Association. These ladies like to Empower, Inspire, and Engage and were doing a fine job of it.

Judy Pantazo from the Womens Club of Vista greeted us at the gate to the Adobe. Docents Nancys (3), Merry and Dave Garcia were staffing the rooms at the Adobe that had been decorated. As we went from room to room admiring the old Christmas feel that the decorations invoked, we had a wonderful stroke of luck. Also taking the tour was the Trejo family who was responsible for the decorations in three of the Adobe’s rooms. Dionica Trejo Dzwigalski, Martha Trejo Conrey, Lupe Trejo, Cynthia Dzwigalski, and Rebecka Zumaya told us how they had decided to decorate as a family and then had taken photos of the rooms. They used the photos to plan and design their decorations for the Chapel and the Master bedroom, and the resulting effect was fantastic. “Hats off and Merry Christmas!” to the Trejo family.

Other groups and volunteers decorated rooms at the Adobe. The Dining room, pantry and kitchen were decorated by the Rancho Buena Vista Chapter of the D.A.R. and the Work Room by Artist Krista Timberlake. The Master bath was decorated by The Hutchins, Eleanor, Anita and Carry. The Moonlight Angels (some of this group served as docents at the four homes) decorated the Gathering Room and the Children’s room was decorated by Karen Bushgens and Teri Flangan. The Docents of the Adobe were responsible for all the outdoor décor. The last stop we made was at the gift shop for the Ranch Buena Vista Adobe. Here we met Mary Gafner and did some early Christmas shopping.

The Holiday Home Tour is a benefit for the VCC Kare for Kids Fund. VCC’s Kare for Kids Fund, is a VCC program that helps create warm and welcoming pediatric facilities to promote healing and a love of reading in their young patients. Healthy eating, exercise, and general health information is provided to kids and their parents.

At the end of the day, the VCC young patients win, the VCC wins, and even the volunteers & public win. Christmas spirit was abounding on the tour. Hey, even former City Council member was feeling the Christmas Spirit. As we were leaving one of the homes on the tour, Dave popped out of one of the shuttles all enthusiastic about the tour. Of course, he has always been a big supporter of this event but the Christmas Spirit generated by the Holiday Home Tour is why I contend that the Holiday Home Tours is one of the best and lasting Holiday events in North County.

