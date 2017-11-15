Holiday Sing-A-Long Concerts At Oceanside Public Library

Oceanside, CA -The Sunset Strummers Ukulele Band will bring holiday music to the Oceanside Public Library! They will perform their festive and interactive show at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave, on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 2 p.m, and at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway, on Saturday, December 9 at 11 a.m. The band will play many sing-along songs from the past and present, conduct a puppet show to the classic poem “‘Twas a Night before Christmas,” and share Hawaiian dance music. Enjoy listening and have fun while learning about Hawaiian culture! This event, sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, is free, and for all ages. For more information, please call (760) 435-5600, and visitwww.oceansidepubliclibrary.org for other Library programs and services.