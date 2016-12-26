Holiday Party at Motorcycles Plus

Pat Murphy…Amidst all the big Holiday events that are going on all over town there are many businesses holding parties for their employees and their customers. I was invited to one such party on Saturday December 10th.

Even though it’s close to my home, I had never been to this business before. I’m not a customer and this was my first time to meet the owners. A friend of mine, (the Butterfly and owner of Bounty Photographie), knows the owners of this business and is a potential customer. The Butterfly had extended the invitation to me. Having come directly from a big Holiday luncheon I wasn’t able to accept the friendly invitations to some of the best looking BBQ I’ve seen lately.

I got the nickel tour and I liked what I saw even though I don’t own or ride a motorcycle. Motorcycles Plus is a Used Motorcycle dealership owned by Matt and Holly Wilson that opened here in July of 2015. The couple has an interesting background.

After serving in the military and earning a B.A from Boise State University, Matt worked as a Deputy Sheriff and in Corrections at The Oregon State Penitentiary. Holly earned her degree from Portland Community College and worked in the banking industry for fifteen years. After they met, Matt and Holly started a Private Investigation and repossession business. They also opened a Sports Bar in Hillsboro, Oregon and later sold it to move to Southern California.

Matt’s background sets him apart from all others in the business. He is a “straight shooter” with ethics, morals and values who will not mislead or sell anything that a customer is not 100%. Holly wore many hats in the banking industry, including teller, call center and loan department. She handled fraud, collections, repossessions, asset liens, and DMV transactions. Holly’s thorough knowledge of all areas of the Financing Industry, along with her excellent customer service skills, make her a strong asset to Motorcycles Plus.



















Holding a BBQ event to thank customers is just another indication of Matt and Holly’s business acumen. The festivities included a door prize drawing and their showroom TV had the Army / Navy game on. No wonder their customers arrived from as far away as Orange County. Even their neighbors in the small industrial park came by for Matt’s freshly grilled burgers, hot dogs and chicken. The neighbor from the muffler shop next door even offered to let Matt and Holly’s customers use his parking.

Immediately after I parked, 8 riders pulled into the complex. After thoughtfully squeezing into one parking space they left their helmets on their motorcycles and headed towards the large BBQ where Matt was working away. I followed them in and was eventually introduced to Matt and Holly.

I went around meeting some of the other attendees. I met part time employee and detailer Tim Johnson, Rob Cannon, and from way up in Orange County, Tommy. Bryan, whose home is next door to their home even came by. Tommy told me he had purchased a Suzuki GXR1000 from Matt but when he shared the details I was surprised. Tommy had been looking for this model when he spotted a listing Matt had posted on Craig’s List. He immediately called Matt and bought the motorcycle over the phone. Matt delivered the motorcycle the following day.

All at once it was time for the much anticipated drawing. Everyone was asked to put their name on a slip of paper and drop it into a bucket. Two very cool motorcycle helmets were going to be given away. The Helmets for the door prize drawing were donated by Rob Cannon, the owner of nearby Vista Motorcycle a motorcycle repair and restoration business. Tommy and Melissa won each won a Helmet.

Satisfied customers, friendly business neighbors, and a business headed strongly towards the end of its second year. The Wilsons have little to ask Santa for.

1830 S Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92084 – (760) 208-2868 – Open weekdays · 10AM–7PM

https://motorcycles-plus.com/index.html

www.bountyphotographie.com