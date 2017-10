Center to hold Holiday Boutique

Calling All Crafters! The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a Holiday Boutique on Friday, Dec. 8, 10:00 to 1:00 p.m. Adult crafters are invited to participate and all items must be handcrafted. A 36-inch square table is $10. Call Cindy Grady at 760-643-5281 for information and to reserve your spot. Space is limited. The center is located at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.