HiTekRadio – Vista/Mission Hills Boys In CIF Hoops Action.

Saturday, February 25-2017 at 7 PM.

Vista and Mission Hills hoopsters clash this Saturday; game will be webcast live.

The Panthers will host the Mission Hills Grizzlies in first round CIF basketball action. The game can be heard live on HiTekRadio (www.hitekradio.com) starting at 7:00 PM this Saturday night.

Both teams are having excellent years in boys basketball. The Grizzlies, second place finishers in the Avocado League East, have a 20-7 record. Vista is enjoying one of its best seasons ever with a record of 26-3. They won the Avocado League East, going 9-1.

Vista and Mission Hills are competing in the CIF Open Division, the section’s highest category, open to the best teams regardless of league affiliation.

William Rupp – HiTekRadio (www.hitekradio.com)