Hit and Run with Injury in Vista

On May 28, 2017 at about 6:47 PM., a female attempted to cross the road at Watson Way and Thibodo Road, in the city of Vista, when she was struck by an eastbound Dodge Neon. The driver of the Dodge Neon fled the scene. The female sustained abrasions on her head, arms, hands and knees. She was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. The male driver of the Dodge Neon was not injured in the collision. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the Dodge. The driver of the Dodge later turned himself in to Sheriff Deputies at the Vista Patrol Station. The male was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.