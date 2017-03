VISTA, CA. – Four vehicles were damaged at a Vista dealership early Thursday in a hit-and-run crash. The driver of a Toyota Tacoma collided with a street sign, two poles and four vehicles in the North County Ford parking lot, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s office.

The truck slammed into a Camaro on a display stand, knocking it into additional vehicles. A witness saw two people running from the crash, but they were not located, authorities said. Damage is estimated at about $50,000.