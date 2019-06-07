History Quiz Contest At Vista Strawberry Festival

Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Club Members Demonstrate Their Knowledge in History Quiz Competition

(Vista, CA–) While some of their peers were enjoying lively music, exhilarating rides and delectable sweets, Boys & Girls Club of Vista Club members were preparing to battle for team bragging rights. The competition, based on Revolutionary War History, was held on the mainstage during Vista’s Strawberry Festival on Sunday, May 26.

The competition was conceived, organized and facilitated by Steve Tague of Tague Insurance Alliance. According to Steve “I loved to see the determination in the faces of the kids when they were competing. The Club was the foundation in my own life as a little boy. I have a tremendous soft spot in my heart for the Boys & Girls Club which does a lot to help the kids.”

Jacob Saavedra, Reese Monty, Emma Koumaras and Edward Ahlquist represented the Vista Magnet Club site. Samantha Sullivan, Savanna Hazen and Noah Grey represented the Madison Club site.

“Academic achievement is one of the cornerstones of the Club’s objectives for our members and this event encouraged youth to build upon their knowledge of American History” said Matt Koumaras, CEO, “We are so impressed by the kids from both teams who did an outstanding job in answering some very difficult questions that even adults were struggling with. The kids studied for two months about the American Revolution and they are all winners.”

The Club received a sponsorship gift of $25,000 to support our youth programs which included $400 Target Gift Cards for the winning team members and $200 Target Gift Cards for the runners-up. Sponsors included Tague Alliance Insurance Services, Travelers Insurance, The Hartford Insurance, Mercury Insurance, Liberty Mutual and SIAA. Community Supporters included the Vista Chamber of Commerce, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath and Vista High School’s Regimental Band.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista … Our mission is to empower every Club member, through safe and impactful experiences to graduate high school with a plan for college and career, contribute to their community and live a healthy life. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves 1,200 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.