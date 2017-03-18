On Saturday, April 1st – 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM for the History Hike from Sikes to Mule Hill. Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275

Join a SDRP ranger and docent as they separate fact from fiction and piece together the events that led to the most historically significant battle in California during the Mexican American War. Easy two miles hike. www.sdrp.org

Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org. Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275

San Dieguito River Park – Website: www.sikesadobe.org

Contact leana@sdrp.org – 858-674-2270