Historical Society Annual  Ice Cream Social

Nadine Kaina, Writer … Saturday, July 15 – what a nice summer day activity to attend and consume a Rootbeer Float! Many others thought so also, but I did find a parking space. Later, when I asked how many had attended, I was told over 100 and that was at 3 p.m. Weather wise – partially overcast skies, along with the shade of big trees helped make it comfortable.

When checking in you got a “paper flower or symbol” put on your chest, to show you paid to “partake”.

Welcome words and hugs came from Historical Society members and volunteers dishing up ice cream and from others mingling around. Hobbies of all kinds were displayed = wood carving, quilting, jewelry, an author & scents; were participating exhibitors. If you are bored and have time on your hands, contact these exhibitors to learn how to make or purchase a gift for those “birthdays/anniversaries”.

Then there was the Garden Club. Go to their next meeting and learn about plants, etc.

How? If you can go into a computer, type into the “web search box” the hobby you want to know about or call the museum, 760-630-0444. They may give you the connecting phone number.

Volunteering to help were Pride of Vista Lions Teen Queen, Athena Stedman, Princesses Madison Hughes, Grace Summerhill, Caitlyn Snow, Sally Gonzalez, and Mr. Vista

A group of 24 Young Marines were sitting on the recently made benches surrounding two tree trunks. The benches were constructed by an eagle scout for his community project. So, I interviewed the guys and gals. They were volunteering to do chores before and after the event. Away from their “encampment” out at the Steam Engine Museum, they were eager to tell what they learn = mapping, fire safety, first aid, drug education, physical education and leadership (are a few of the many learning tools). A total of 47 youth, ages 8 – 17, have participated in the Memorial Day service by putting up and taking down flags in downtown Vista, the Strawberry Festival and an inflatable 5K Run watching children in the “bounce house”. These dedicated youth help: direct traffic/parking, parades and go on trips for exploring.

The eldest said she used to be shy and quiet but after 3 years she was the first to answer my questions. Then the others contributed, learning to socialize with the public, and will someday be a leader. Even if they do not go to college or enlist in the military, they have come away with many skills needed to succeed for today’s world. When I mentioned that I was a veteran, one thanked me for my service!

If only there were groups like this in every state of the union.

website: http://www/vistahistoricalsociety.com

https://www.facebook.com/NorthSanDiegoYoungMarines/