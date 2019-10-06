Historical Museum Elects Board Members

L-R: Secretary Sharon Larimer; President “Spike” Harvey; Vice President Carolyn Chiriboga; Corresponding Secretary Sandi Graham and Past President Terry Moxley

Vista, CA — At the September meeting the Vista Historical Society elected the board officers for 2019-2020 year.

Past President Terry Moxley reported on the completion of the museum improvement and maintenance, which included repairing the electrical and installing a new fan in the research building.

The annual Christmas party will be held at the Museum this year on Sunday, December 15th, 12 noon to 4 pm. Santa has been confirmed and gifts will be given to children in attendance. The society will serve refreshments.

Board Meetings are held the 3rd Tuesday at 1:30 pm at the museum. Anyone interested in becoming a docent, helping with scanning pages of “The Vista Press” newspapers, work a few hours a month or even become a board member. contact Jack Larimer at 760-630-0444.

Planning a wedding, quinceanaria, or a class or family reunion? Anniversaries, birthdays, receptions, speaker events… This vintage 1933 ranch style property, nestled in the foothills of Vista, is the perfect setting. Special events are even more special on the Vista Historical Society Museum grounds, at beautiful Rancho Minerva. Contaxct Opal Sierra, Event Coordinator 760.420.2202 or ranchominervaevents@gmail.com

Vista Historical Museum 2317 Old Foothill Drive, Vista, CA – Museum Hours Weds- Fri 10 am to 2:30 pm https://www.vistahistoricalsociety.com/