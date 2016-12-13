Historical Marker Unearthed in Downtown Vista – UPDATED

The construction of the new Vista City parking lot on Broadway continues. On Monday, the construction team found a Historical marker with “Carpenters Union 2078” engraved into the brick. We also found another engraved stone with “Progressive Prints” located on the corner of Broadway and Indiana right in front of Edward Jones.

The Vista Press was told today that there are several bricks scattered around downtown. If you have any information on the location of more bricks and when they were placed, please let us know at thevistapress@gmail.com.













On January 9, 2017 the parking lot will be prepared to be paved and lighting will be installed. The project is due for completion in May 2017.

These bricks were sold by The Vista Town Center Association (the precursor to the VVBA) to merchants along Main Street and East Broadway.

Sold at the same time as the bricks on the flag pavilion. Business such as Aloha Stationers, Clark’s’, Colony Furniture; Hutchins Printing,

Kings Stationers, Professional Printers to name a few. Most were placed in flower beds in front of businesses. Article from the history of the VTCA …