Historical Escondido Grand Avenue Street Faire

By   /  October 9, 2017  /  No Comments

Historical Escondido Grand Avenue Street Faire -Sunday,  October 15

The Escondido Grand Avenue Festival is held the 3rd Sunday of May and October. Four hundred unique vendor booths line seven blocks of beautiful downtown Escondido along Grand Avenue.

With large crowds and a wide variety of food and family entertainment, the festival is expected to provide all our vendors with a successful and enjoyable day, as it has since 1988.

Escondido Chamber Grand Avenue Festival
 The Grand Ave Festival, Escondido, takes place in our historic downtown on Grand Ave from Center City to Juniper.
Shop from hundreds of vendors for unique hand-crafted gifts and imports. Enjoy international cuisine and local entertainment.
Hello Vendors, we welcome you to apply soon to take advantage of the best possible booth spaces at the upcoming

If interested in obtaining a great booth space at such a fun-filled public event, please go to www.kennedyfaires.com  to apply 760-945-9288

