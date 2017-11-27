Historic Homes in the Heart of Escondido

Alex Hughes … On the second Saturday of each month, the Old Escondido Historic District hosts a walking tour of the various homes in the downtown area that are considered to be historically valuable and protected. A docent leads these tours and walks down various streets to speak of the backgrounds on these 40 plus year old homes.

My tour began on the corners of Broadway and Grand on the vary same day of the Tamale Festival. I was joined by a couple from Orange County, some ladies from Escondido as well as the President of the Old Escondido Historic District, Carol Rea. We began to walk down South Broadway which was not that busy at the time and made for a peaceful relaxing experience.

There, we came across the rebuilding of Central Elementary School which we learned had been there for decades. A testament to this time was the auditorium which was going to be retained. Several of the homes we saw close by the school were on streets named after states which according to Miss Rea were a way for homebuilders to appeal to those moving west. I guess some of them had a hard time spelling as I noticed errors on the carvings on the sidewalks. In addition to this marketing, the overall layout of the streets and trees was also supposed to be reminiscent of those from the midwest.

The styles of the homes we saw were more than the contemporary ones of today with the typical cookie-cutter fashion but rather that of the craftsman period,

Victorian era, Spanish colonial revival as well as the modernism of the post-war era. Each had their own unique flare and appeal which made them so captivating. I found it amazing that we had this even in California! I had lived here for almost 20 years, but I had not really taken into account the many architectural gems that lay hidden in these everyday neighborhoods.

In conclusion, the walk was a great way to get exercise as I will recommend preparing for the hills and many descending roads on the Old Escondido West

Tour. It is also a opportunity to communicate with different people who may have come from out of town. The docent is quite knowledgeable and open for questions that may arise. FYI, these homes are occupied and the properties are private, so you cannot enter them: pictures are welcome though.

So make sure to come along and understand the history of North County because there is lots to learn.

Website for Old Escondido Historic District(Tours and Information): www.oldescondido.org