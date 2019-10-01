Hiring Event For Fall Elections

Hiring Hall on October 15, 2019 8:30 am-4 pm

Where: Registrar of Voters (ROV) 5600 Overland Ave, Ste. 100 San Diego CA 92123

TEMPORARY & FULL TIME EMPLOYEES NEEDED

Various job openings during election season

Training provided – $14.25 per hour

 Data entry proficiency

 Telephone (high volume)

 Customer Service

Applications area available at Where: Registrar of Voters (ROV)

QUESTIONS, CALL: (858) 565-5800

EMAIL: ROV-HR@SDCOUNTY.CA.GOV



Looking for work experience in any of the following areas –

Proofreading /Translation in (Spanish and Filipino)