Hiring Event For Fall Elections

Hiring Hall on October 15, 2019 8:30 am-4 pm
Where: Registrar of Voters (ROV) 5600 Overland Ave, Ste. 100 San Diego CA 92123
TEMPORARY & FULL TIME EMPLOYEES NEEDED
Various job openings during election season
Training provided – $14.25 per hour
Data entry proficiency
Telephone (high volume)
Customer Service
Applications area available at Where: Registrar of Voters (ROV)
QUESTIONS, CALL: (858) 565-5800
EMAIL: ROV-HR@SDCOUNTY.CA.GOV
Looking for work experience in any of the following areas –
Proofreading /Translation in (Spanish and Filipino)