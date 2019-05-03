Hire A Local



INPUT NEEDED FROM LOCAL BUSINESSES:



The City of Oceanside is interested in hearing from Oceanside businesses regarding their employment outlook and hiring practices, and the level of interest in a potential City hiring incentive. Please take a moment to fill out this short 14 question survey. Please feel free to share with other Oceanside businesses as we would like as much input as possible from the Oceanside business community.



You are also invited to attend a Business Roundtable on this topic on May 16, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Gilead Science Conference Center, 4100 Avenida De La Plata. You can RSVP to the Business Round Table in the survey question 13 and 13a.



Thank you for your investment in Oceanside and for taking the time to share your input.





Tracey Bohlen Economic Development Manager

City of Oceanside 300 N Coast Highway Oceanside, CA 92054

760-435-3351 w760-429-3342 tbohlen@oceansideca.org

