The Hillbenders Turn Rock ‘N Roll Classic Tommy Into Bluegrass Gold

Escondido, Ca. – January 2018 — Bluegrass powerhouse super group, The HillBenders, bring their raucous take on a classic to the stage when they present Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry on Jan. 21st at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Of course, when you think Pete Townsend or Keith Moon, the words “bluegrass” and “banjo” don’t really come to mind, but that’s just what award-winning bluegrass maestros The HillBenders aim to fix.

Back in 2015, The HillBenders alongside producer Louis Jay Meyers, had a dream to cover The Who’s classic rock opera using a guitar, mandolin, banjo, upright bass, and dobro. What followed was an album RollingStone called one of the thirty best country albums of 2015 describing it “as awesome as it is audacious, a fully satisfying album.”

Bursting into the public eye on season seven of the hit show America’s Got Talent, The HillBenders have taken bluegrass by storm. They’ve won several competitions including the Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition and the National Single Microphone Championships. They’re infectious hooks, rock sensibilities, and genuine love for classic bluegrass, make their live shows a spectacle that can’t be missed.

Using just a banjo, mandolin, guitar, upright bass, and dobro, The HillBenders have been able to push the boundaries of the classic Americana sound into a new millennium of fans.

Don’t miss your chance to see a truly original take on a rock standard January 21st!

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido ..With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

###