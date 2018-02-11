A Hill Full of Eucalyptus

Alex Hughes – February 2018 …Right across the street from the Shoppes at Carlsbad, I had always passed by what appeared to be a forest of eucalyptus! I had been going to this side of Carlsbad throughout my entire life, and this was always on the other side of the windows of the car. Today, it was my goal to take a trip to check out what I knew was some sort of trail. The Hosp Grove Trail actually became the sidewalk. The sun became hidden behind the tops of the trees, and the breeze traveled in between. Lots of great chances to take photos and take a breath. It was almost as if I could let go of my worries and just be in the moment. Today was a day of rest. I enjoyed the landscape before me and had some time where I thought I was not in Carlsbad. However, the Olive Garden brought me back. I came to a spot where a park resided as were the families and the children.

Photos by Alex Hughes

This was a great spot to see the lagoon and the long reeds. Actually, a bit of the lagoon seemed to be in this park. I noticed an area closer to the street where the sounds of frogs could be heard and the stickiness of mud was seen. Not much water was there though and what was was brackish and brown. Apart from the playground was the looming mountain where I believed I could see the ocean. I remembered that on the other side of the Buena Vista Lagoon was the 101 where Oceanside meets Carlsbad. However, I was not up to the test especially with the shoes that I was wearing. I would have developed a flat foot if I were to do that! I enjoyed what I could see and was grateful that I took the time to check out a new part of Carlsbad that I had not seen. I need to explore more trails in the future, and there are lots in North County.