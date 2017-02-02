Highlights of Japan: Tokyo to Kyoto Trip Offered

Join TheVistaPress.com Travel and Entertainment writer and former Anthropology Instructor, TR Robertson, and his wife Carolyn, on an eleven day trip to Japan beginning April 13, 2017. This weekend is the deadline to sign-up for this exciting trip. TR and Carolyn have led numerous trips to destinations in Europe, China, Southeast Asia, South America, Australia, and Egypt.

This amazing trip will be one of the first tours for 2017 to Japan during the blooming of the cherry blossoms and will highlight many of the features of this beautiful country. Included in the trip is airfare, all hotel rooms are 3 and 4 diamond, breakfast daily, several lunches and 4 dinners, a multilingual tour director in Japan, a private deluxe motor coach, guided sightseeing and select entrance fees. Highlights of the trip will be a tour of Mount Fuji and surrounding area, a tour of Tokyo including the Imperial Palace, a ride on a highs-speed train to Hakone and a tour on Lake Ashi, the thermal hot springs of Hakone, sightseeing in Kyoto, Gekkeikan and Fushimi, the town of Koga and the Miho Museum, tours of Osaka and Nara and the Osaka Castle and Todaiji Temple and much more. Several optional excursions to purchase are available to add to your tour such as a calligraphy lesson, a Kyoto tea ceremony, a tour of Kamakura and the famous Great Buddha and a half day tour and flight to Hiroshima.

The parent company for this trip is Go Ahead Tours. For more detailed information on the trip including trip price and/or to sign-up for the trip go to http://carolynrobertson.grouptoursite.com/ . If you have specific questions about the trip or the group leaders, e mail Carolyn at kodyrobertson@yahoo.com . There are a limited number of spaces still available.