Highland Games Returned to Vista Once Again

Highland Games 2017 in Pictures….

Brian Robertson ….On the weekend of June 24th, the 44th Annual San Diego Scottish Highland Games and Gathering of the Clans kicked off once again in beautiful Brengle Terrace Park in downtown Vista. In true Southern Californian fashion, though not quite Scottish, the sun was blazing up on high and not a cloud to be seen. This year’s games much like many from the years past celebrated the comradery and kinship of the clans from all around. It was especially meaningful for me being that I wore my very own kilt with accompanying hoses, flashes, Sgian dubh, and Jacobite shirt for the first time. Though I will admit I had to research proper kilt wearing etiquette, and that kilts have been traditionally worn without underwear since their use in Scottish military uniform. This lead to such expressions as “going regimental” or “military practice” for wearing nothing underneath. This is also what is referred to as a “True Scotsman”. Though my dress attire is not fully finished, and I am still searching for my Ghillie Brogue’s and Sporran, it was a joyful feeling to be walking around in the traditional garb of my ancestry, though not necessarily being considered a “True Scotsman”.

These games and events are held yearly all around the world in many countries from spring through summer as a way of celebrating Scottish, Celtic, and Gaelic culture and heritage. Certain characteristics of the games have become so well known to have become representative of Scotland, like the kilt, bagpipes, and the athletic events like caber tossing. The history of the games started over a 1,000 years ago, and some say it predates written word. The first historical reference to Highland games style events in Scotland was made during the reign of King Malcolm III (1057-1093) when he summoned men to race up Creag Choinnich, near Braemar to find a royal messenger, the fastest and most able one there was. In their original form, the Highland games revolved around the athletic and sports competitions; through these competitions, the king would select the finest athletes to be his personal guard, messengers, and entourage. The games were also a way for the clans to demonstrate their relative strength and their abilities without having to actually war with each other. Some of the events created and their implements used in the games were there as alternatives to traditional weapons when England forbid any Scotsman from bearing arms. Though other activities were always a part of the festivities, many today still consider Highland athletics to be what the games originated from.

Photos by Brian Robertson

The athletics can be heard upon entering the games from all directions with plenty of claps, cheers, “ews” and “ahs”; thuds, groans, yells and grunts. Men and women all over the world from as close as Carlsbad, CA. to as far as Inverness, Scotland came to join in the games this year. The hot morning and afternoon sun beat down on the competitors as they tried to stay cool and hydrated between competing. And a few even decided to use this opportunity and get a nice tan in our not-so June glume weather. The athletics competitions consist of the traditional events for both male and female competitors.

Braemar Stone: Otherwise known as the Stone toss, where the competitor throws a stone from a standing position; the stones weigh anywhere from 22-28 lbs. for men, 12-16 lbs. for women.

Open Stone: Thrown similar to the Braemar Stone, but the athlete is allowed an approach or advance up to the stopping block, like the modern shotput throw. The Braemar stone is 16 lbs. for men, 8-11 lbs. for women.

Weight for Distance: A weight attached to an 18″ chain and handle, thrown using one hand, in any style the athlete chooses. Many athletes choose a spin technique, similar to the modern discus throw. There are two weight groups, the Heavy, and the Light Weight groups. The Heavy Weight is 56 lbs. for men’s A-C class, 42 lbs. for men’s lightweight, masters, and novice, 28 lbs. for women, 21 lbs. for women’s masters. The Light Weight is 28 lbs. for Men’s A-C class, 28 lbs. for men’s lightweight, masters, and novice, 14 lbs. for women and women’s masters.

Hammer Throw: Currently a sphere or ball affixed to a PVC shaft, originally an actual wooden handle, metal topped hammer; thrown from a stationary position, much like the modern hammer throw. Heavy hammer for all men is 22 lbs., men’s light hammer is 16 lbs. Heavy hammer for all women is 16 lbs., women’s light hammer is 12 lbs.

Weight for Height: Also known as Weight over Bar, is a weight fixed to a handle (no chain), thrown overhead using one hand, to clear a bar set at an elected height. The athlete is allowed three attempts at each height, comparable to modern pole vault, long jump, and high jump. The weight for height is 56 lbs. for men’s A-C class, 42 lbs. for men’s lightweight, masters, and novice, 28 lbs. for women, and 21 lbs. for women’s masters.

Caber Toss: One of the most traditional highland games event, the caber toss. The caber – a long straight wooden beam – is carried in a walk or run, balanced in two hands at the smaller, lighter end; with the heavier end at the top, to be tossed end over end. Ideally it should fall directly away from the tosser, or thrower, in the “12 o’clock” position. The distance of the thrown caber is unimportant. Cabers range widely in weight and height depending on class level, however, it is not uncommon to see the men’s A or Professional classes toss cabers of over 175 lbs. over 20 feet in length.

Sheaf Toss: This event resembles tossing a bale of hay. The sheaf is thrown over a bar using a two or three-tipped pitch-fork. The same rules used in Weight for Height apply to the Sheaf. Straw, twine, or other natural material wrapped in a burlap bag tied up with rope; the sheaf bag is 20 lbs. for men’s A-C class, 16 lbs. for men’s lightweight and masters, and 10 lbs. for all women.

Strength, stamina, and technique are clearly essential for success and vital if the participant wants to win the games.

The athletics go on throughout the weekend with many onlookers stopping, then moving on as they pass through the vendors tents. The finely craft leatherworking, the authentic Scottish food, the novelty t-shirts, the soaps and fragrances, even the mustache and beard grooming items could be found and purchased. Here in the causeway between vendor tents, the patrons wait for the opening ceremony to start at noon as they make their way to the Main Stage. Here you see each clans flag as they march in procession past the vendors, athletics, and the clan tents to await their time to be called by the announcer; which he then gives a brief history of each clan that attends. On Saturday you could catch the Scottish Country Dancing Demonstration that went on throughout the day or on Sunday the Church Service lead by Rev. Bill Brooks, Col. USMC (retired). And after the opening ceremonies on Sunday you could stick around to see the Beard competition ran by Scotsman Grooming (Roger Scott).

Opposite the Main Stage are the clan tents, spread out in rows creating grass paths on either side. Clan representatives were eager to pull you in out of the heat to give you a drink of water, and even some facts and tidbits about your clan. I found mine especially interesting. And just a bit past the main stage and through the clan tents you could stop to see the Highland Dancing performing throughout the games. There are many types of dances that are performed during the games by both male and female dancers ages seven and up.

The Highland Fling: This is the oldest and probably most familiar of the Highland Dances. It is considered a war dance as the dancers were originally military men. The dance is tailored after the Ghillie Challum after victory.

The Ghillie Callum: Otherwise known as the Sword Dance, is a very old dance. Like the Highland Fling, the Ghillie Callum began as a victory dance after battle.

The Reel of Tulloch: This dance is one of the few opportunities Highland dancers have to dance together. Four dancers grouped in two couples, each couple representing a Lady and a Gentleman dance together in the traditional weaving pattern of a reel.

Flora MacDonald’s Fancy: One of the Scottish National dances. Named after the courageous woman from the Isle of Skye, who helped Bonnie Prince Charlie escape from Scotland

The Scottish Lilt: One of the few dances that wasn’t brought on by war or battle. It is a very graceful, ballet-like dance that celebrates the life and heritage of Scotland.

The Sailor’s Hornpipe: A very interesting style of dance that mimics the sailor’s day-to-day tasks.

After the dancing, you can stroll back through the many vendors selling their wares, and head back in towards the Rec. Center. If you’re lucky to pass by the Main Stage again, you may chance to hear the music of Banshee in the Kitchen or Mari Black playing. Inside the Rec. Center the 21 and up can participate in the Educational Seminar & Whisky Tasting held by an Ambassador from Speyburn, and then there is also the Genealogy Seminar lead by Judith Brooks for all ages. Just a short way up the path, starting at 10 AM, the Wicked Tinkers opened the Beer Garden and food court with their usual style; followed by Highland Way taking the stage. The beer generously provided to the Clans men and women by Ballast Point Brewery. And it wouldn’t be the games without having some traditional meat pies, mashed potatoes with gravy and peas. The smell of food wafting through the summer air, the sounds of cheers, horns, claps, drums, and pipes all bellowing around you is one of the many reasons that I return to the games each year.

After your belly has had its fill of food and drink, head on a little further down the way the catch the Bag Piping and Drumming competitions. Starting early in the morning and ending late in the afternoon each day, the pipes and drums echo throughout the park as competitions for Solo Piping and Drumming, Drum Majors, and Bands compete for recognition, respect, and a little prize money doesn’t hurt. For the children, they have the Child ID program by the Vista Masonic Lodge located back in the Vendor area by the athletics, but past the piping and drumming, they have many activities for the kids to enjoy. There are kid’s games that simulate the adult style athletics, Caricatures, Face Painting, Story Telling by Aunt Li-Anne and much, much more.

Just a little further on you can hear the whistles of the herders and the barks of the dogs letting you know the Sheepdog Trials are right around the corner. Continuous from 9 am to the late afternoon each day they are held in the open park area. Sheepdog trials originated in the 1870s in Wales when groups of shepherds got together to compare who had the best dogs. Now, these trials are the ultimate demonstrations of teamwork between the dogs and their handlers. The National Course consists of a 400-yard area in which the sheep are located 400 yards from the handler. The handler communicates with the dogs with a shepherd’s whistle using just a few commands. The sheep are ran through an obstacle course of gates while the dog herds them back and forth at the commands of the handler. Throughout the entire trial the handler is stationed at an assigned post and cannot leave that post until the gates, cutting, and penning are completed and the dog has brought the flock back to home base. The handler and dog start with 100 points, and the points are deducted for any errors as the trial moves forward. After every run the dogs are met with applauses and praises of affection as they then try to find solace in the cool shade and watch the next competitor run the course.

It’s always nice to find a spot on the grass in the shade and just sit back and relax for a while. Watch as the dogs zig-zag their way around the park, the abrupt stopping and then launching off again. The constant push and pull of the sheep in and out of the gates, the concentration of the dogs, and the patience of the handler is a spectacle to be seen. I prefer to end my days of the games here with the cool breeze coming in as the day moves on. A nice leisurely stroll up and through the remaining pipers and drummers, back through to the athletics to view the final events of the evening. A final walk to the clan tent, and a last walk through the vendors eyeing the many Sporran; telling myself next year, next year.

Exiting the games with the faint hint of the bagpipes in the background, a belly full of good Scottish food, a bit of the sun showing on my skin, and the appreciation of what it takes to wear a kilt all day. I may not be a True Scotsman, but each year in Brengle Terrace Park in downtown Vista I do get to celebrate my Scottish heritage the few ways I know; to attend the San Diego Scottish Highland Games and Gathering of the Clans.