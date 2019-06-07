Highland Games June 22 & 23rd

Vista, CA– June 21 @ 7 pm Storytelling at the Highland Games

Sea Spells and Moor Magic: Tales and Legends of Scotland. Kick-off the Highland Games with a spell-filled evening of enchanting stories told by members of Storytellers of San Diego,Marilyn McPhie, Aunt Li-Anne, Eric George Tauber, Mindy Donner, James Nelson-Lucas..

Enjoy ballads by Pamela Reinagel and lively fiddle music with Rachel Amov.Adults: $15 Ages 5-18: $5 and children under five: free. June 22 Stories in the Children’s Area: 11:00-11:45am; 2:50-3:30pm with Marilyn McPhie.

June 23 Stories in the Children’s Area: times as above with Aunt Li-Anne.

Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista Join us for the 46th annual San Diego Scottish Highland Games & Gathering of the Clans! Enjoy the Highland Athletics, Sheepdog Trials, Highland Dancing, Pipe & Drum competitions, live music at the beer garden, world class vendors, Scottish clan history, and more!