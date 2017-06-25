Highland Games Bring Scottish Traditions To Vista

Daniel Thomas, Intern….The San Diego Highland Games, held at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista, are bringing Scottish lifestyle to the county this weekend. From the food to the live music (with bagpipes, of course), this annual event is filled to the brim with people passionate about the values and traditions of Scotland.

The activities offered at this event are seemingly endless. One of the main spectacles is the caber toss, held at one of Brengle Terrace’s baseball fields. Participants launch a large wooden pole into the air, hoping that it will flip enough to qualify as a successful attempt. The intensity of the audience surrounding you will stop you in your tracks to watch. Another must-see that the whole family can enjoy at the games is the highland dancing on the ballfield. Performers show off their moves to the tune of live bagpipe music being played beside the stage.

























Photos by Daniel Thomas

Take a few steps away from the dancers, and you’ll find yourself standing next to tents containing vendors selling Scottish souvenirs, along with many different “clans”. Food can also be found in this section of the event, such as at the booth run by Brown’s English Toffee, where the banner claims there’s been “none better since 1985”.

The children’s area features face painting, as well as Sheep Dog Trials, where masters assist their canine in the task of getting sheep into a small area of fencing that sits on a large grass field. The event also offers a beer garden for the Scottish folk that are twenty-one and older.

San Diego Commissioner Daniel MacNeil, who has been attending the event for about two decades, is very passionate about what the event stands for, saying it recognizes and promotes family culture. His children have done highland dancing for multiple years, and he expresses that it puts them on the right track and teaches them to appreciate their roots. When asked what his favorite part of the event is, he told TheVistaPress.com his favorites are the heavy athletics and the highland dancing.

The event will also run Sunday (June 25) from 9 AM to 5 PM, with much of the same activities as Saturday’s games. Events only being held on Sunday are the drumming workshop, beard competition, dress inspection, and the church service. The full schedule can be seen on the event’s website, https://sdhighlandgames.org/.

