High-Tech Talent for Growing Companies

Innovate78 cities invite you to join us for an evening aimed to help your company grow talent from within, access talent coming out of regional institutions and network with other high-tech companies across north county.
4:00 p.m. Open House: Meet with representatives from the region’s higher education institutions about existing programs and company-specific training opportunities
- CSU San Marcos Extended Learning
- MiraCosta Technology Career Institute
- Palomar College Career Technical and Extended Education
- UC San Diego Extension
5:00 p.m. Panel: Creating an Adaptive Regional Workforce to Help Companies Grow in a Globally Competitive Market featuring
Dr. Mary Walshok, Associate Vice Chancellor for Public Programs and Dean of Extension at UC San Diego
Mike Schroder, Dean of Extended Learning at CSU San Marcos
Margie A. Fritch, Dean of Career Technical and Extended Education at Palomar College
Mike Green, Work Skills Navigator at MiraCosta Technology Career Institute
6:00 p.m. Business Networking & Open House: Meet and mingle with other businesses and discuss common training needs and program development. Food and beverages will be provided.
Where: Vista Civic Center | 200 Civic Center Drive, Community Room, Vista, CA 92084
When: Wednesday, July 26, 4:00- 8:00pm