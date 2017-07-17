High-Tech Talent for Growing Companies

We will be joined by executives from higher education institutions including CSU San Marcos, UC San Diego, Palomar College and more, and by local companies from across San Diego’s 78 Corridor.

Innovate78 cities invite you to join us for an evening aimed to help your company grow talent from within, access talent coming out of regional institutions and network with other high-tech companies across north county.

4:00 p.m. Open House: Meet with representatives from the region’s higher education institutions about existing programs and company-specific training opportunities

CSU San Marcos Extended Learning

MiraCosta Technology Career Institute

Palomar College Career Technical and Extended Education

UC San Diego Extension

5:00 p.m. Panel: Creating an Adaptive Regional Workforce to Help Companies Grow in a Globally Competitive Market featuring

Dr. Mary Walshok, Associate Vice Chancellor for Public Programs and Dean of Extension at UC San Diego

Mike Schroder, Dean of Extended Learning at CSU San Marcos

Margie A. Fritch, Dean of Career Technical and Extended Education at Palomar College

Mike Green, Work Skills Navigator at MiraCosta Technology Career Institute

6:00 p.m. Business Networking & Open House: Meet and mingle with other businesses and discuss common training needs and program development. Food and beverages will be provided.