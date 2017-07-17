Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  High-Tech Talent for Growing Companies

High-Tech Talent for Growing Companies

By   /  July 17, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Image result for innovate 78
We will be joined by executives from higher education institutions including CSU San Marcos, UC San Diego, Palomar College and more, and by local companies from across San Diego’s 78 Corridor.

Innovate78 cities invite you to join us for an evening aimed to help your company grow talent from within, access talent coming out of regional institutions and network with other high-tech companies across north county.

4:00 p.m. Open House: Meet with representatives from the region’s higher education institutions about existing programs and company-specific training opportunities

  • CSU San Marcos Extended Learning
  • MiraCosta Technology Career Institute
  • Palomar College Career Technical and Extended Education
  • UC San Diego Extension

5:00 p.m. Panel: Creating an Adaptive Regional Workforce to Help Companies Grow in a Globally Competitive Market featuring

Dr. Mary Walshok, Associate Vice Chancellor for Public Programs and Dean of Extension at UC San Diego
Mike Schroder, Dean of Extended Learning at CSU San Marcos
Margie A. Fritch, Dean of Career Technical and Extended Education at Palomar College
Mike Green, Work Skills Navigator at MiraCosta Technology Career Institute

6:00 p.m. Business Networking & Open House: Meet and mingle with other businesses and discuss common training needs and program development. Food and beverages will be provided.

Where: Vista Civic Center |  200 Civic Center Drive, Community Room, Vista, CA 92084
When: Wednesday, July 26, 4:00- 8:00pm

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 15 hours ago on July 17, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 17, 2017 @ 9:51 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard is Ready for its Close-Up

Read More →