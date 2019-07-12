High Schools Ready For High School Football To Begin

David A. Willauer- Contributing Sports Writer

Tom Sherlock ready for football to start at Classical Academy ….After 5 seasons for the Caimens of Classical Academy head coach John Goodman decided to step down after a CIF Division loss to the Kearney Comets new head football coach Tom Sherlock is ready for the challenge.

Back at quarterback are senior quarterback James Duncan who threw for 989 yards and 16 touchdowns. At running back along with quarterback Duncan who led the team with 91 yards 4 touchdowns. As in senior Luke Mizel will contribute to the team.

The team lost a lot of players to graduation and the lone player that is returning is senior Brendan Archbeck is looking to improve from last year.

Defense has been hard hit by graduation but look out for senior Mason Pillsbury 31 tackles, jr Sean Vining 25 tackles to fill the slots.

Thadd MacNeal ready for 7th year at Carlsbad ... After a CIF Division III playoff loss to Cathedral Catholic 35-0 with a 6-4 season and a career record of 50-42, head coach Thadd MacNeal is readying to start his 9th year at the helm of Carlsbad High School Lancers.

Look for senior Jack Gerahty to take over at the controls of quarterback. Last year as a back up Geharty threw for 65 yards and 1 touchdown.

In the running back department look for Noah Vella who rushed for 223 yards last year and teammate junior Mazlo Norwood had 90 yards rushing with 1 touchdown to help carry the ball for the Lancers.

Looks for some key players in the Receivers department that will contribute to the Lancer football team if senior Cole Wright is to have another banner year as he recorded 36 receptions for 758 yards with 7 touchdown along with Noah Vella, senior Coleby Whitlock 22 yards and 4 touchdowns

Army/Navy 2019 High School Football Preview …. The Army Navy Academy Football squad under 5th year head coach Nehemiah Brunson will be ready for the upcoming campaign. In his first year as coach Brunson led the Warriors to a 7-4 season along with a CIF Playoff contest where they were defeated by Calexico 31-3. After that the Warriors had 3 straight losing seasons but look to improve in different areas.

Chris Clark will be the lone starting quarterback as a senior this year for Army Navy Academy. Last season he threw for 641 yards with 1 touchdown. The running game is very thin as they are looking for some key backs to fill the position. In the receivers department players, lost to graduation look for seniors Tony Dunn, Michael Davis and Brady Ryan to contribute.

On defense Army Navy returns a lot of key players. Senior Tony Dunn had 37 tackles, Senior Michael Davis with 23 tackles, Senior Brady Bryan had 56 tackles, senior Keone Fataki 24 tackles, senior Andrew Davis 24 tackles, and senior Drake Fialko 36 tackles. Junior Isaiah Tangiatu 12 tackles, junior William Schmidt 10 tackles

Quinten Perez is in his senior year and will return as a punter and possibly help out at field goals.

2019 Calvin Christian Football Preview … After 9 consecutive playoffs along with 4 consecutive CIF sectional playoffs former head football coach Randy Kreglow has stepped down. But new head football coach Bernie Thomas is looking for the upcoming season.



At quarterback look for Brandon Nelson for another banner year after he threw for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns along with 36 yards rushing 1 touchdown for receptions 154 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns’s along with 18 tackles. His targets at wide receivers back from last season are senior Paco Corona.

3 players that have started both ways at running back and defense is senior Zeke Hinger, who rushed for 105 yards, 1 touchdown on defense and recorded 14 tackles. Junior Noah Carranza rushed for 45 yards on defense recorded 14 tackles. Senior Paco Corrona 398 yards and 4 touchdowns, on defense 14 tackle. Senior Ethan Brouwer 296 yards and 3 touchdowns. Andrew Klem registered 29 tackles.

Mike Hobbs looks for 3rd year with the El Camino Wildcats … In his first year as football coach in 2017 the 8-6 Wildcats of El Camino defeated Eastlake 20-10 for the CIF Division IV title that was held at Southwestern College and fell to Crenshaw at San Clemente High School 13-10.

The following year was a 1-9 rebuilding stage as they were defeated by Steele Canyon in a CIF First Round game 49-17. With a career record of 9-15. Coach Hobbs is looking forward to work on the gridiron.

Offense: After being a backup last year look for junior Zion Jackson at starting quarterback as he threw for 132 yards and ran for 397 yards and 5 touchdowns and on defense registered 25 tackles. Other players to look out for in the running game returning is junior Noah Sega 255 yards and 3 touchdowns on defense 29 tackles.

On the receiving end look for senior Jordan Wilkins with 737 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns along with Alex Fetko 582 yards and tied Wilkins with 3 touchdowns to step up their game.

On defense look for key players that have returned from last year as we have Elijah Valles senior with 59 tackles, senior Donte Bloodsworth 17 tackles, senior Shy Marshall 32 tackles, senior Julius Vose 14 tackles, senior Dominic Gallagher 12 tackles, Johnathan Tuitasi 61 tackles and junior Nick Sega 29 tackles.