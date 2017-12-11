High School Wrestling Standings

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…The Fallbrook Warriors finished in a tie for 29th place at the 2 day Carter Wrestling Classic which was held at Carter High School near San Bernardino, CA Lance McNatt was the only place winner of the tournament at 152 pounds where he finished in 3rd place.
The Cougars of Escondido finished in 4th place at the 2017 Bud Harbin Wrestling Invitational that was held at Mar Vista High School.
- Julian Rodriguez 2nd place at 126
- Raymond Felix 2nd at 132
- Jesus Barajas, 2nd at 152
- Anthony Douglas 1st at 285
- Terey Guadarama 3rd at 137
- Perla Quiroz, 3rd at 235
Rancho Buena Vista Placewinner
- Cassandra Bentencourt Vista 1st at 143
The Cougars of Escondido High School finished in fourth place with 157 points at the 30th Annual Maruder Invitational Wrestling Tournament that was held at Mira Mesa High School.
- Kevin Stark 6th place at 106
- Alexander Rodriguez 6th at 120
- Julian Rodriguez 2nd at 126
- Jesus Barajas 1st at 152
- Mason Malone 3rd at 182
- Anthony Douglas 2nd at 220
- Ezequiel Rodriguez, 2nd at 285
- Ty Miller 3rd place at 113
- Steve Velasquez 4th at 285
- Jacob Horwitz 4th at 145
- Isaac Armstrong 5th at 195
- Alfredo Hernandez 5th at 220