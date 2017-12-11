High School Wrestling Standings

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…The Fallbrook Warriors finished in a tie for 29th place at the 2 day Carter Wrestling Classic which was held at Carter High School near San Bernardino, CA Lance McNatt was the only place winner of the tournament at 152 pounds where he finished in 3rd place.

The Cougars of Escondido finished in 4th place at the 2017 Bud Harbin Wrestling Invitational that was held at Mar Vista High School.

Escondido performers:

Julian Rodriguez 2nd place at 126

Raymond Felix 2nd at 132

Jesus Barajas, 2nd at 152

Anthony Douglas 1st at 285

Girls Division

Terey Guadarama 3rd at 137

Perla Quiroz, 3rd at 235

Rancho Buena Vista Placewinner

Cassandra Bentencourt Vista 1st at 143

The Cougars of Escondido High School finished in fourth place with 157 points at the 30th Annual Maruder Invitational Wrestling Tournament that was held at Mira Mesa High School.

Escondido performers:

Kevin Stark 6th place at 106

Alexander Rodriguez 6th at 120

Julian Rodriguez 2nd at 126

Jesus Barajas 1st at 152

Mason Malone 3rd at 182

Anthony Douglas 2nd at 220

Ezequiel Rodriguez, 2nd at 285

San Pasqual performers: Place and team points unavailable

Ty Miller 3rd place at 113

Steve Velasquez 4th at 285

Army Navy Academy Performers: Place and team points unavailable