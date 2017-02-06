High School Sports

David A. Willauer Contributor Writer….
1-27-17 – Boys Basketball
- Torrey Pines 73 LaCosta Canyon 53 Logan Wasny led the Mavericks of LCC with 20 points.
- Santa Fe Christian 62 Army Navy 47 Richard Polanco led with 27 points for Army Navy.
- Del Norte 80 Mission Vista 65 Zeke Charleston led MV with 15 points.
Girls Basketball
- Mission Vista 59 San Marcos 15 Brianna McCoy 21 Kayla Rooks 12
2-3-17 Boys Basketball
- Vista 63, Mission Hills 60. Pts: Ed Fenzi (MH) 19, Warren Washington (MH) 16, Cameron Wager (MH) 11.
- La Costa Canyon 57, Sage Creek 52. Pts: Logan Wazny (LCC) 24,
Girls Basketball
- Mission Hills 83, Vista 22. Pts: Khayla Rooks (MH) 21, Hailey McCoy (MH) 13, Olivia Perez (MH) 11.
- La Costa Canyon 60, Sage Creek 25. Pts: Ariel Smallwood (SC) 12, Alexis Machain (LCC) 10, Hannah Etheridge (LCC) 10, Lindsay Zientek (LCC) 10.
- Mt. Carmel 59, Mission Vista 48. Pts:, Emani Simien (MV) 19, Jaida Garrett (MV) 16,