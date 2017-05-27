San Marcos Wins Over Ramona in CIF Division II Tournament

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Marcos-High School-Friday, May 26, 2017-After a 6-4 win over a very improved Mission Hills ballclub, the defending CIF Division II Knights of San Marcos have advanced to the third round of the upper bracket of the 2017 CIF State High School Division Baseball Tournament as they scored 3 runs in the 3rd on rbi’s by Evan Ianniciello, Tyler Holmes and Jake Anderson, 2 runs in the 3rd on 2 rbi’s by Evan Ianniciello.

The Bulldogs came back to go within 5-4 as they scored 2 runs in the fourth on an rbi single by Derek Diamond, scored 2 runs in the 6th on a double by Tristan Stacy double and a sacrifice fly by Derek Diamond’s second rbi. With the Knights up 5-4 Kade Kretzschmar hit a solo home run over the rightfield fence to make the final score 6-4 in favor of the Knights.

San Marcos Knights Head Coach Jeff Dufek on the win: “Ramona’s pitcher (Derek Diamond) did a good job at pitching his own game and tore us up today in the pitching department, for our ballclub, we had a huge day from Kade Kretzschmar with the solo home run in the bottom of the 6th and Vin Martinez’s RBI double our batters did well and contributed for us.”

“The home sixth was huge for us as the Bulldogs of Ramona are a good team and have battled us throughout the year.” “Dean Welsh says they came to hit and to come out of their shoes and they have a lot of good batters and fielders.” “Zach Preisner has been our closer we have 100 percent confidence in him as he has.” “The double play was key for us in the second inning, my starting pitcher Alec Holmes did a great job on his breaking ball that was key for our squad, Alec has also located his fastball well and he is a sophomore. “Alec ran into some jams of the game but it didn’t let it overwhelm him without minimal damage and has done a great job all year.” Tuesday we have seen most of the teams in our bracket except Point Loma but it’s going to be a battle if it if Ramona for the second time they are going to swing at the ball and Dean does a good job it is going to be a good ballgame again.” said Coach Dufek

Alec Holes is the winner as he pitched 5 innings gave up 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts. With the win the Knights of San Marcos improve to 28-4 and will host a game on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.