High School Sports News

7-8-19 – Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

7-9-19

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak went 1 for 4 with a single and a run scored for the Connecticut Tigers as they defeated the Stanton Island Yankees 5-4.

7-10-19 Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak went 2 for 4 with 2 singles 2 runs scored for the Connecticut Tigers as they defeated the Auburn Doubledays 8-3.

Former LaCosta Canyon Grizzly alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a double, 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Trenton Thunder 5-3.

Former LaCosta Canyon Grizzly alum Phil Evans went 0 for 4 for the Iowa Cubs with 1 RBI and 1 run scored as they were defeated by the Round Rock Express 6-4.

7-12-19

Former Mission Hills Grizzly Kingston Liniak went 2 for 3 with a single and double included 2 RBIs, 1 run scored for the Connecticut Tigers as they were defeated by the Auburn Doubledays 7-5.

Former Palomar Comet James Hoyt pitched 1 inning gave up 2 hits for the Columbus Clippers as they defeated the Indianapolis Indians 9-1.



Former LaCosta Canyon alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 for the Reading Fightin Phils with 2 singles as they were defeated by the Trenton Thunder 3-0.

Former LaCosta Canyon alum Phil Evans went 0 for 3 with a walk and a run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they lost to the Round Robin Express 5-2.

7-13-19

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 3 for the Milwaukee Brewers as they defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-4.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Fightin Phils as they were defeated by the Trenton Thunder 8-3.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 1 for 5 with a double for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Round Rock Express 11-5.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Ross Berberet went 0 for 3 for the Grand Junction Rockies as they were defeated 7-3 by the Great Falls Voyagers.

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 3 with 2 singles for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-2

Former Fallbrook alum Mike Leake record falls to 7-8 on the season as they were blanked s by the Anaheim Angels 13-0. Leake pitched 0.2 innings, gave up 8 hits, 7 runs, (4) earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts and gave up 1 home run.