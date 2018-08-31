High School Sports

We definitely passed better with a passing score of 2.0 compared to 1.4 at last weeks match. We now just need to make better choices with our sets. Offensively, we need to learn how to manipulate and read their blockers. This match my libero, Maya Pokletar, really showed leadership by setting the pace with passing.

Kills: Kiersten Bellotti, 11 – Digs: Maya Pokletar, 34 – Assists: Abigail Reinard, 16