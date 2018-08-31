High School Sports

Both teams fought a tough battle but the Vista High Girls Volleyball Panther were not able to over come the San Pasqual Eagles. In a five set loss, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-11, 12-14. Vista’s Skylee Nelson led the Panthers with 12 kills. Addy Elvin tallied 34 assists, and Emilie Davis scored with 5 aces.
Pacific Ridge defeats Mission Vista 3 games to 2
We definitely passed better with a passing score of 2.0 compared to 1.4 at last weeks match. We now just need to make better choices with our sets. Offensively, we need to learn how to manipulate and read their blockers. This match my libero, Maya Pokletar, really showed leadership by setting the pace with passing.
Kills: Kiersten Bellotti, 11 – Digs: Maya Pokletar, 34 – Assists: Abigail Reinard, 16
Mission Vista field hockey lost to Rancho Buena Vista 0-1. Julie Verryp had 2 defensive saves and Alondra Mendoza (GK) had 6.