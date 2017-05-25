Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  High School Sport News

High School Sport News

By   /  May 25, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

David A. Willauer-Cotnributing Writer

Lacrosse:

The LaJolla Vikings made their 2nd appearance in their school history after a 2016 Division II win over Del Norte by a 11-6 score, moved up to Division I and defeated the Falcons of Scripps Ranch by a very close and exciting 8-7 score.  

The second half started as Stewart Pond scored a pipeshot from the middle to tie the game at 5-5.  Pat Young scored a on a rebound shot from the corner put LaJolla up 6-5.  Ethan Taylor of Scripps Ranch scored again tied the game at 6-6.
The Vikings went ahead on 2 goals 1 each by Pat Ryan and Tim Walsh went ahead before John Gonez scored the final goal to make the final score 8-7 in favor of LaJolla.
O’ee Winteriger and Finn Walsh scored 3 goals for LaJolla, 2 by Pat Ryan.  Morgan Watson recorded 4 saves in the net.

Eric Duerr former Johns Hopkins Lacrosse Product:  “This was a battle as both teams fought well  we came out on top 5-4 and 5-5 I was thinking that we are up by 1 and I told my kids to take it one quarter at a time.” ” I don’t want them to get their momentum up but I am glad that our squad contained Joey Tudor as our offense opened our focus was 4th quarter when we led 8-6 those 2 goals were big for us Ryan and Welsh 2 of these guys ran their offense and keep their composure we were throwing the ball a lot but we settled down and worked on our shots Morgan Watson my goalie did well he has helped us out a lot and gave us 4 good quarters of lacrosse.

For the Falcons of Scripps Ranch, Paul Zajec, John Gomez and Stewart Pond each with 2 goals,Ethan Taylor, Matt Weidman and contributed with 1 goal
San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA: The Lacosta Canyon Mavericks known for good athletic programs in football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse after a 2015 won over Bishop’s School this time battled a Coronado Islanders squad as they take a 3 games to 2 series, and met  5 times they  in the CIF final as they won by a 10-9 score and won the 2017 CIF Boys Open Lacrosse Title LCC’s Second Open Title in Lacrosse History. 

In the 4th quarter with the game tied at 9-9 Grady Beck who had 3 goals of the contest scored the game winner with 1:35 left in the game to put the Mavericks up by a 10-9 score.
LaCosta Canyon performers:  JJ Stillstrop, Parker Maclean and Andrew Beckam 2 goals Jack Keen 1 goal Ryan Winn 2 saves for Lacosta Canyon
Coronado performers:  3 goals by Nick DeMaio, 2 by Taylor Fialkowski and Jake Brophy, Timmy Ferrar and Micah Grim 1 goal.  Easton Gorminican 14 saves
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on May 25, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 25, 2017 @ 12:56 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Sage Creek Defeats Escondido High School 5-0

Read More →