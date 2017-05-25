High School Sport News

David A. Willauer-Cotnributing Writer–

Lacrosse:

The LaJolla Vikings made their 2nd appearance in their school history after a 2016 Division II win over Del Norte by a 11-6 score, moved up to Division I and defeated the Falcons of Scripps Ranch by a very close and exciting 8-7 score.

The second half started as Stewart Pond scored a pipeshot from the middle to tie the game at 5-5. Pat Young scored a on a rebound shot from the corner put LaJolla up 6-5. Ethan Taylor of Scripps Ranch scored again tied the game at 6-6.

The Vikings went ahead on 2 goals 1 each by Pat Ryan and Tim Walsh went ahead before John Gonez scored the final goal to make the final score 8-7 in favor of LaJolla.

Eric Duerr former Johns Hopkins Lacrosse Product: “This was a battle as both teams fought well we came out on top 5-4 and 5-5 I was thinking that we are up by 1 and I told my kids to take it one quarter at a time.” ” I don’t want them to get their momentum up but I am glad that our squad contained Joey Tudor as our offense opened our focus was 4th quarter when we led 8-6 those 2 goals were big for us Ryan and Welsh 2 of these guys ran their offense and keep their composure we were throwing the ball a lot but we settled down and worked on our shots Morgan Watson my goalie did well he has helped us out a lot and gave us 4 good quarters of lacrosse. O’ee Winteriger and Finn Walsh scored 3 goals for LaJolla, 2 by Pat Ryan. Morgan Watson recorded 4 saves in the net.

For the Falcons of Scripps Ranch, Paul Zajec, John Gomez and Stewart Pond each with 2 goals,Ethan Taylor, Matt Weidman and contributed with 1 goal