High School Prep Football

San Pasqual Golden Eagles 27, Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns 25
One of Division 3’s second round playoff games features both a rivalry and a rematch all in one as the 6-5 Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns take on the 6-4 San Pasqual Golden Eagles.
Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week: San Marcos Knights 41, St. Augustine Saints 20
San Diego high school football welcomed its first week of CIF Open Division playoffs. With only 8 teams in this Division alone, the competition is far from scarce. This week the Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week belonged to the San Marcos Knights (8-2, 4-2) and St. Augustine Saints (7-3, 4-0). Now folks, in football we see blowouts, overtimes or even a serious comebacks. In tonight’s game, we saw none of the above.
El Camino Wildcats, 29 Olympian Eagles 21
What a game! The El Camino Wildcats advance to the next playoff game, beating the Olympian Eagles 29-21. Wildcats quarterback Jaden Casey kicked off the game with a 27 yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Griffin in the first quarter, scoring El Camino’s first touchdown. Olympian fought back hard when Isaiah Williams scored an 80 yard touchdown run. El Camino came back in the second quarter, with DJ Ralph throwing a 44 yard touchdown pass to Malachi Russel.