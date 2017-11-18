High School Prep Football

One of Division 3’s second round playoff games features both a rivalry and a rematch all in one as the 6-5 Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns take on the 6-4 San Pasqual Golden Eagles.

Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week: San Marcos Knights 41, St. Augustine Saints 20

San Diego high school football welcomed its first week of CIF Open Division playoffs. With only 8 teams in this Division alone, the competition is far from scarce. This week the Tri-City Medical North County Game of the Week belonged to the San Marcos Knights (8-2, 4-2) and St. Augustine Saints (7-3, 4-0). Now folks, in football we see blowouts, overtimes or even a serious comebacks. In tonight’s game, we saw none of the above.