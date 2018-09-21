High School Girls Volleyball Stats

Mission Vista defeated Fallbrook 25-11, 25-21, 15-25, 24-26, 15-13

Kills: Callah Glauch (M) 12

Digs: Maya Pokletar (M) 22

Assists: Annie Nugent (M) 17

This match was powerful. We took the first two matches and everything was running smoothly. Passing was on point which gave us the options to have all three sets available. Along with that, our setters were making good choices in the set selections. Defensively, we were able to shut down Fallbrook’s middle hitters. In the start of the 3rd set, I reminded the girls that Fallbrook is a tricky team and will sneak their way back into the match. Well, Fallbrook did just that and we lost the next two sets. Fallbrook made some changes and started to make some off shots and tooled our block. In addition, we were making more errors. We only missed (2) serves in the 1st two sets, and ended up missing (7) serves in the 2nd and 3rd set. Our passing kept us out of system and made it difficult in allowing the setters with options with only outside. We finally pulled it through and had a few calls in our favor and some really great rallies.