High School Football

Oceanside Pirates 20, La Costa Canyon Mavericks 31

The Maverick of Lacosta Canyon on Aiden Lippert’s 86 yard touchdown run Marshall Eucker’s 9 yard pass to Trent Dunn, Finlay Lumsden 5 yard pass to Derek Miller, who also scored on a 14 yard touchdown run defeated the Oceanside Pirates by a 31-20 score.

Mission Hills 21, Ramona 13

Joe Smith’s 3 yard touchdown run, 2 Joey Armentrout touchdown passes of 6 yards to Skai Darnell and 82 yards to Joe Smith paced the 2-3 Grizzlies of Mission Hills to a 21-13 win over Ramona.

Torrey Pines 31, El Camino 14

Evan Galluzzi’s 2 touchdown runs of 11 yards each touchdown run, 3 Max Bingham touchdown runs of 6,2, and 14 yards paced the top ranked Falcons of Torrey Pines (No 1 in San Diego County) defeated the El Camino Wildcats by a 36-14 score.

Valley Center 31, Rancho Buena Vista 0

The Longhorns fell to 2-3 and will head into their second week of Valley League play with a record under .500. Riding the momentum of this victory, the Jaguars will enter Week 6 with an above-ground record of 3-2.