High School Football

September 15, 2018

Oceanside Pirates 20, La Costa Canyon Mavericks 31

The Maverick of Lacosta Canyon on Aiden Lippert’s 86 yard touchdown run Marshall Eucker’s 9 yard pass to Trent Dunn, Finlay Lumsden 5 yard pass to Derek Miller, who also scored on a 14 yard touchdown run defeated the Oceanside Pirates by a 31-20 score.

Mission Hills 21, Ramona 13

Joe Smith’s 3 yard touchdown run, 2 Joey Armentrout touchdown passes of 6 yards to Skai Darnell and 82 yards to Joe Smith paced the 2-3 Grizzlies of Mission Hills to a 21-13 win over Ramona.

 Torrey Pines 31, El Camino 14

Evan Galluzzi’s 2 touchdown runs of 11 yards each touchdown run, 3 Max Bingham touchdown runs of 6,2, and 14 yards paced the top ranked Falcons of Torrey Pines (No 1 in San Diego County) defeated the El Camino Wildcats by a 36-14 score.

Valley Center 31, Rancho Buena Vista 0

The Longhorns fell to 2-3 and will head into their second week of Valley League play with a record under .500. Riding the momentum of this victory, the Jaguars will enter Week 6 with an above-ground record of 3-2.

Carlsbad Lancers 35, San Marcos Knights 24

this week saw the Carlsbad High School Lancers hand the San Marcos High School Knights their first loss of the season. The Lancers rode the combination of workhorse resiliency and untouchable explosiveness put forth by running back Luke Armstrong to a resounding 35-24 win, and now sit 3-2 on the season. San Marcos will continue into the last half of the season with a 3-1 record.

