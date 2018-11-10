High School Football Scores

David Willauer — In a Division IV quarter final round the Caimans of Classical Academy ended their season at 7-5 as they were defeated by the Komets of Kearny High School by a 62-6 score. The only touchdown came for the Caimans in the 4th quarter as quarterback James Duncan had 9 completions out of 14 attempts for 101 yards and threw a 52 yard reception to Thomas Gehman (3 receptions for 64 yards).

The Falcons of Torrey Pines defeated the Knights of San Marcos by a 35-28 score.

The Titans of Eastlake defeated the Pirates of Oceanside 27-7.

Cathedral Catholic Dons defeated the Carlsbad Lancers 35-0.

The Patriots of Orange Glen defeated Marantha Christian 48-7.

The Grizzlies of Mission Hills upsets LaCosta Canyon 14-0.

Army Navy lost to Mountain Empire 28-7

For the first time since 2009 the Vista Panthers finished with a winning record of 7-5. Head Coach David Bottom after 2 rebuilding years knows what it takes to build the Vista Panthers football program and tonight they ended their season as they fell to the Jaguars of Valley Center High School by a 26-7 score. Mateo Siahui led the Cougars offense with 241 yards and scored 3 touchdowns of 3, 13 and 4 yards. The Panthers only touchdown was scored in the 4th quarter as David Flores scored on a 2 yard run and carried the ball 9 times for 57 yards, quarterback Josh Davies 13 carries for 53 yards and 11 completions out of 21 attempts for 80 yards