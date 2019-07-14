High School Football Gears Up For Upcoming Season

Vista, CA — David Bottom ready for his 4th year at Vista High…after 6 straight losing season & winning numerous CIF Section Titles the tradition Vista Panthers always known for good athletes that have gone on to play ball in college as professionals.David Bottom carries a career record of 15-20 into this 2019 season has built to Panthers of Vista with a winning season of 7-5 last year as his goal was to reach the CIF Finals where they fell to Valley Center 26-7. Their first final since 2011 as they lost to Poway 56-0 and finished with a record of 7-6. In 2010 Vista defeated Mira Mesa 33-21 for the CIF title and finished the season 12-1.

Quarterback will be a question mark for the Panthers as they lost Josh Davies who threw for 642 yards last year and is looking for the experienced JV player to fill the controls.

The running game will be led by experienced ball players as they return doe the season.They will be seor David Flores who led the Panthers with 1152 yards with 13 touchdowns. Senior Desmond Taua 865 yards rushing with 9 touchdowns along with sr Brian Kelly 834 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The wide receivers will be led by sr. Brent Lawson with 208 yards with 2 touchdowns and Desmond Taua 188 yards and 1 touchdown.

Defense is led by jr Zach Schipper as he led the squad with 60 tackles. Other players to watch for are Desmond Taua 34 tackles, sr, Justice Reith 26, sr. Eric Courtney 26, jr L J Turner 53 tackles, sr. Lucky Tavale 29 tackles. sr Arturo Lopez 20 tackles.

Vista, CA — Joe Meyer ready for 3rd year at Rancho Buena Vista … The son of former legendary head coach Herb Meyer who guided Oceanside and El Camino to CIF titles is ready for his 3rd year with the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista.

With a career record of 13-21, Joe Meyer has led the Longhorns to 3 straight CIF Division Playoffs and is looking forward to 2019.

On the offensive side of the ball, in the backfield was Dorian Richardson 2623 yards and 33 touchdowns has graduated and will be a hard position to replace but look for senior Kasey Campbell to either contribute at quarterback or in the running back department.

At the receivers slot has been hard hit by graduation as they return senior Jaiden Deaver 50 yards receiving along with jr Alexander Aumua Patolo and Aslan Pagakis 13 yard receptions and 2 touchdown.

Fallbrook, CA — Jim Fisher has been named new head football coach at Fallbrook High School last time Fallbrook HIgh made the playoffs was in 2015 when they were defeated by the Bucks of Mission Bay by a 62-35 score under current head Westview coach Kyle Williams. For the last 3 years the Warriors had 3 straight 1-9 losing seasons. Former University of Michigan Wolverines alum Jim Fisher has been named new head football coach at Fallbrook High School and will try to build the program back being in the CIF Playoffs

Look for this team to be young again and look to build for the future. At quarterback we have sophomore Josh McBroom (receptions 98 yards and 1 touchdown) who is looking to step up at the controls after the graduation of his brother Jake McBroom.

Running game and receivers will rebuild as so Tyler Bellamy and jr Drew Callaway 134 yards 2 touchdowns look to contribute. WR jr Noah McMillian 94 yards 1 touchdown

Defense is very young as usual with returnees so, Dan Cedillo, jr Harold Randolph, sr Jared McDaniel, Christian Bellamy, sr. Drew Callaway,

San Marcos, CA –Jason Stank ready for new challenge at San Marcos High School …After 7 years as head football coach Jason Texler explored a career change and found out what he wanted. In comes Jason Stank with outstanding credentials as coach from New Hampshire is ready for his first year at San Marcos High School.

On offense at quarterback the Knights graduated 3 seniors with more skills but junior Tyler Jensen is looking up as an another JV player is looking to step up at the controls. Running backs were hard hit by graduation for the Knights as they return senior Gavin Cherveny (337 yards and 2 touchdowns 14 tackles on defense), Zavion Reese rushed for 191 yards with experience last season scored 2 touchdowns (receptions 481 yards and 7 touchdowns) along with senior. Victor Bueno.

In the receivers category senior JT Dozier returns as he ran for 87 yards with 1 touchdown (defense led the team with 54 tackles), senior Jason Bainer 543 yards with 7 touchdowns.

Defense appears to be strong this season as senior Nick Tiefer led the Knights with 88 tackles along with senior Maverick Martin 57 tackles.

San Marcos, CA-– Chris Houser starts his 16th year with Mission Hills Grizzlies The Miracle Grizzlies under under 16th year head coach Chris Houser is ready for the upcoming season with 14 winning season as head coach and along with taking teams to the CIF playoffs every year with 2 titles each, one Vista’s head coach in 2001 along with a 2013 CIF.

With an overall career record of 158-72-2 (Vista 34-15) (Mission Hills 124-57-2) Chris Houser has developed the good football players as in Jack Tuttle quarterback at Indiana and Chris Olave wode receiver at Ohio State. The 2018 Grizzlies suffered their first losing season in 14 years with a 4-6 in 2005, they finished their season at 5-7. These players pulled off the miracle with upsets over Rancho Bernardo 20-13, and 14-0 over top seed LaCosta Canyon but fell short to St. Augustine’s 16-13 in the CIF playoffs.

Back for the Miracle Grizzles 2018 are quarterback, senior Joey Armentrout who passed for 963 yards and 7 touchdowns also ran for 389 yards with 3 touchdowns. Backing up Armentrout will be junior Jackson Oksnee with 236 yards and 1 touchdown.

The running back position will be bolstered by senior Joe Smith who rushed for 117 yards with 2 touchdowns, (288 yards receiving along with 1 touchdown) and junior Jason Boyle, 138 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Quinton Hadnot returns in the receiving position and will spark the crowd with his amazing catches. Last year the senior led the Grizzlies with 495 yards and 2 touchdowns (defense 57 tackles). Skai Donnel, junior will contribute to the squad as he had 90 yards receiving.

On defense juniors Jason Boyle recorded 89 tackles, McKyle So’Oto, led with 102 tackles, Grayson Noel 36 tackles, Skai Donnell 60 tackles, seniors Shiloi Seau 50 tackles, and Ezekial Mata will handle the punting and kicking duties for the Grizzlies

Econdido, CA — Jason Patterson ready for football season at Orange Glen …In 2014, is first year, the Orange Glen Patriots made the CIF playoff round where they were defeated by the Islanders of Coronado High School. The next 3 years the Patriots finished with 4-7, 4-7 and 1-9 losing seasons, but the miracle that happened in 2018 for this Escondido public school as the Patriots defeated Francis Parker 42-7 at Otay Ranch High School for the Division VI CIF Football title.

This was their first CIF Division title in 51 years since 1967 when the Patriots defeated Chula Vista 16-7 at Escondido High School under former head Coach Dick Disney as they look forward to repeat again for 2019.

Offense at running back was led by senior Cael Patterson, son of head football coach Jason Patterson. Last year Cael led the team in rushing touchdowns. is looking forward to playing his senior year. Brother running back, Dayne Patterson who rushed for 55 yards this year is ready to contribute along with Fayez Abai, 119 yards receiving.

Defense is led by senior Julian Lesa who led the team with 131 tackles, junior Dylan Villalobos had 93 tackles.

2019 Tri City Christian.The Eagles under head football coach Shane Goodwin is ready to begin his 5th season. The team was hit hard by graduation in different positions but there is a lot of holes to fill and talent up ahead.

Coach Goodwin has taken Tri City to every CIF SD Section playoff game but has fell short of their goal. The farthest the Eagles went to was 2016 when they lost to Horizon Christian in the CIF SD Section Division Finals 40-18.

Look for 2 sophomores to start at qb this year in Kiah Reid with more experience threw for 1292 yards and 14 touchdowns Backing him up will be Maverick Farr.

RB’s Along with Kiah Reid as he had 531 yards and 14 touchdowns, other backs will get experience after being hard hit by key players who graduated. Rely on so John McKenzie, so Jason Mageo, so Maverick Farr, jr Noah Walbeck, so Joseph Soliz, so John Paul Sagale, sr Evan Bottorff, Josiah Sagale, sr

WR: Look for jr Trey Blackford returning player with experience as he recorded 153 yard receiving and 3 touchdowns. Other players to watch for that will gain exposure are so John McKenzie, sr. Braden Knight, sr. Josiah Segale and so Luis Martinez.

The Eagles return a lot young talent on defense: jr Caleb Servi 30 tackles, so John McKenzie 5 tackles, jr Trey Blackford 13 tackles, so Joseph Soliz 45 tackles, so John Segale 49 Tackles, so Joe Soliz 45 tackles, so Isaiah Tupela 46 tackles, sr David Laga 16 tackles, sr. Josiah Sagale 33 tackles.

Look for this team to do well this year.

Escondido, CA –Escondido Charter Greg Brose returns as football coach … After 7 straight losing seasons after the 2012 football season with an 0-9-1 record as he finished his career record of 25-40-2 finished with straight losing records with their only CIF Playoff appearance in 2009 at Coronado High School as they fell 56-14 stepped down after the 2012 season.

In 2019, Greg Brose was named head football coach again for the second time is looking forward to put the program on the winning side.

At quarterback sr Georgiy Begaliyev is ready for his last year with the Caimens. Last year he threw for 630 yards and 8 touchdown passes. The running backs are very young along with Begaliyev at qb you have jr Rhiggs Relatore 36 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving with 1 touchdown. In the receivers slot look for sr Shane L’etoile as led the squad with 486 yards and 7 touchdowns to help in that position.



