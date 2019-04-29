High School & College Sports

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 1 for 2 with a single 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the Colorado Rockies as they fell to the Atlanta Braves 8-7.



Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made a relief appearance for the San Francisco Giants as he pitched 3 innings gave up 3 hits 2 runs 2 earned and 4 strikeouts.

Former LaCosta Canyon alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a triple for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-1.

Two North County athletes made headlines for the Cal Bears from Vista Korey Lee went 1 for 2 with a single 1 run scored and 1 RBI. Former Sage Creek alum Sam Wezniak went 0-3 as they lost to the Oregon Ducks 12-3.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Ryan Orr went 0 for 2 for San Diego State as they lost to Nevada Las Vegas 5-1.

Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Connor McKenna went 0 for 5 for the Oklahoma Sooners as they defeated Kansas State in 6 innings.

Former San Marcos Knight alum Zack Prajzner went 1 for 3 with a single 1 rbi for Notre Dame as they defeated NC State 4-1.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Brandon Bay for Tufts University as they fell to Trinity of CT 7-1.